Complete September Field Research PokéStop Tasks In Pokémon GO

Every month in 2020, the Field Research tasks that can be found at PokéStops in Pokémon GO have shifted to the month's theme to match the typing of the Research Breakthrough Pokémon. This month, as we reported earlier, Alolan Raichu is the Research Breakthrough, bringing with it a Psychic-type theme to PokéStops. Here is a breakdown of the new and returning tasks that can be found from spinning these stops, with information about the Pokémon encounters that can be earned through completing these tasks… including some Shiny Pokémon with boosted odds.

Catching Pokémon Tasks

Catch 3 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Slowpoke

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Poliwag (shiny available, full odds), Vulpix

Catch 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra (shiny available, full odds)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp (shiny available, full odds)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini (shiny available, full odds)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Exeggcute (shiny available, full odds)

Poké Ball Tasks

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row: Larvitar (shiny available, full odds)

Make 3 Great Throws: Lileep, Anorith, Gastly (shiny available for all three, full odds)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row: Onix (shiny available, boosted odds)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Spinda #2 (shiny available, boosted odds)

Make 5 Nice Throws: Voltorb (shiny available, full odds)

Pokémon Buddy & Friend Tasks

Give your Buddy 3 Treats: Natu (shiny available, full odds)

Send 3 Gifts to your Friends: Woobat (shiny available, full odds)

Trade a Pokémon: Ralts (shiny available, full odds)

Pokémon GO Raid and PVP Tasks

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Drowzee (shiny available, full odds)

Win a Raid: Bronzor (shiny available, boosted odds)

Win 5 Raids: Aerodactyl (shiny available, boosted odds)

Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: Kabuto, Omanyte (shiny available for both, full odds)

Misc. Tasks

Evolve a Pokémon: Wobbuffet, Eevee (shiny available for both, full odds)

Hatch an Egg: Beldum (shiny available, full odds)

Power Up Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle (shiny available for all three, full odds)

Transfer 3 Pokémon: Baltoy (shiny available, full odds)

In addition to Stardust, Berry, and Poké Ball-based tasks not listed here, the current Sponsored Tasks at Niantic partner locations have tasks well-worth your time:

Sponsored: Catch 8 Pokémon: 1000 Stardust or 1 Rare Candy

Sponsored: Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 1000 Stardust or 1 Rare Candy

Also, all through September, there will be events that will feature Mega Energy for Blastoise, Charizard, Venusaur, and, later in the month, Beedrill through tasks at Pokéstops.