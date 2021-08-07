Complete Ultra Unlock Part Two: Time Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event has begun in Pokémon GO. This event has a dual focus: the Shiny release of Palkia as well as Regionals. During this event, Pokémon normally locked to specific regions will be available in the game either in the wild or in raids. Here's a breakdown of the Pokémon available in raids and tips on which battles are worthy of your pass.

The complete raid rotation for the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Tier One

East Sea Shellos

Elgyem

Espurr

Unown U – Shiny available, boosted rate

West Sea Shellos

Unown U, which will be available through all parts of the Ultra Unlock 2021 events, is the only one worth doing here. Elgyem and Espurr have been around for a good while, and both East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos will be the focus of Spotlight Hours this month. I can't imagine anyone who is aware of this would spend a raid pass on them, so I have no idea why Niantic thought it'd be a good bet to include those two here.

Tier Three

Alakazam

Heracross – Shiny available, rate not yet known

Kangaskhan – Shiny available, boosted rate

Heracross is the new Shiny release and Kangaskhan gets a rare out-of-region feature. Alakazam, on the other hand, is completely random. Personally, with Heracross only available in raids, that is what I'd suggest hardcore players set as their primary focus on during this part of Ultra Unlock. Kangaskhan also makes a lot of sense to raid.

Tier Five

Palkia – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

This is a given. Palkia finally has its Shiny released, which is the main feature of this event.

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable species rate of approximately one in 60

This is not part of the event.