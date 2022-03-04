Complete Welcome To Alola Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Welcome to Alola event has come to Pokémon GO. This reveal of Generation Seven brings new Alolan species into the wild as well as raids. There is a new Legendary in Tier Five raids as part of this event along with a new raid/egg-only Pokémon that boasts a boosted Shiny rate. Let's get into the details.

Tier One

Bellsprout – Shiny available, standard rate of approximately one in 500

Electrike – Shiny available, standard rate of approximately one in 500

Phanpy – Shiny available, rate unknown

Rockruff – Shiny available, likely uses the boosted raid/egg-only rate of approximately one in 60

Snubbull – Shiny available, standard rate of approximately one in 500

Rockruff is the star of the raid rotation. Of course, the new Legendary in Tier Five raids is going to garner some hype, but make no mistake about it. The most popular form of Pokémon GO gameplay, especially when it comes to raids, is Shiny hunting. Rockruff has a terrific Shiny form (blue boy!) and evolves into three different forms of Lycanroc, with two already available. Shiny Rockruff is going to be a major goal for players during and well beyond this event.

Tier Three

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted rate of approximately one in 60

Nidoqueen

Wigglytuff

One of the O.G. Alolan forms returns for the Gen Seven rollout. Alolan Raichu is one of the best raids that Pokémon GO players can take on not only because of its boosted Shiny rate but because it, like most Tier Threes, can be completed by solo players.

Tier Five

Tapu Koko

The first Alolan Legendary is here! Tapu Koko can be a bit of a toughie so be sure to go in with the correct counters of Ground-types and Poison-types.

Mega Raids

Mega Venusaur – Can be Shiny, standard Mega-capable rate of one in 60