Console Wars Will Air On CBS All Access On September 23rd

When you ask people about The Console Wars, a lot of different discussions pop up. But back in the '90s, there was only one war happening. CBS All Access will be airing Console Wars on September 23rd as the explore the heated rivalry between Nintendo and SEGA at the height of gaming in the late '80s and early '90s when both companies were at their pique of owning the gaming industry. This will be the streaming service's first feature-length documentary film, produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, who is the author of the bestselling book of the same name. this film is going in-depth in the best way possible by speaking to a lot of the people who were in charge at both companies at the time. It looks like they're going to cover the bulk of the story from the time SEGA really started becoming competition with the Genesis all the way to when the first PlayStation hit the market. We'll see how much interplay they get into how all of those companies were linked in different ways at different times, but in any case, it should be a fun documentary to watch.

An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.