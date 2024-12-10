Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator
Construction Simulator Releases New DAF & Meiller Pack
Two new packs have been added to Construction Simulator this wek, as you get some new cosmetics, as well as DAF and Meiller vehicles
Article Summary
- Explore new DAF and Meiller vehicles in Construction Simulator's latest DLC.
- Customize with new cosmetics in Cosmetic Pack 3, featuring dinosaur and beverage-themed gear.
- Includes a free Meiller MHKA 44/3 dumper for all players with Update #15.
- Get the packs individually or in a bundle with the Year 2 Season Pass or Titanium Edition.
Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment has released two DLC packs for Construction Simulator, as you're getting new vehicles and cosmetics. First, there's the DAF & Meiller Pack, which speaks for itself, as you'll have multiple new vehicles from both brands added to the garage for you to choose from. Meanwhile, Cosmetic Pack 3 is out now to give your cars a different kind of flavor, as you'll have new options to decorate the vehicles. We have info on both below as they're available for purchase now.
Construction Simulator – DAF & Meiller Pack
With the Construction Simulator – DAF & Meiller Pack, virtual contractors get access to brand-new trucks from the popular Dutch manufacturer DAF as well as a selection of new dumpers from the renowned German manufacturer Meiller Kipper – including, for the first time, a semi-trailer dumper. Here is an overview of the vehicles, attachments, and trailers. In addition, a Meiller MHKA 44/3 semi-trailer dumper was added to the game as a free bonus for all Construction Simulator fans with Update #15.
- DAF XG+ FTM (8×4) tractor
- DAF XFC FTT (6×4) tractor
- DAF XFC FAD (8×4) with Meiller ASM asphalt dumper
- DAF XDC FAD (8×4) with Meiller TRIGENIUS D428 dumper
- DAF XFC FAD (8×4) with Meiller MAXTREME P450 dumper
- Meiller Grandload MHPS semi-trailer dumper
Cosmetic Pack 3
Cosmetic Pack 3 adds two stylish equipment sets to customize the players' characters. While the dinosaur set (consisting of goggles, headgear, and ear muffs) gives players a prehistoric flair for their everyday work, the second set, consisting of a beverage helmet including soda cans as well as matching ear protection and goggles, ensures that they are always refreshed and ready for action!
- New DLC brings 2 stylish sets for customizing the player characters to the game – a dinosaur set and a set with a beverage helmet including soda cans and matching accessories!
- Now available for 2.99 EUR / 2.99 USD (SRP) in digital stores. Alternatively, also available at an attractive bundle price as part of the Construction Simulator – Year 2 Season Pass as well as part of the Construction Simulator – Titanium Edition!