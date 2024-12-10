Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator Releases New DAF & Meiller Pack

Two new packs have been added to Construction Simulator this wek, as you get some new cosmetics, as well as DAF and Meiller vehicles

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment has released two DLC packs for Construction Simulator, as you're getting new vehicles and cosmetics. First, there's the DAF & Meiller Pack, which speaks for itself, as you'll have multiple new vehicles from both brands added to the garage for you to choose from. Meanwhile, Cosmetic Pack 3 is out now to give your cars a different kind of flavor, as you'll have new options to decorate the vehicles. We have info on both below as they're available for purchase now.

Construction Simulator – DAF & Meiller Pack

With the Construction Simulator – DAF & Meiller Pack, virtual contractors get access to brand-new trucks from the popular Dutch manufacturer DAF as well as a selection of new dumpers from the renowned German manufacturer Meiller Kipper – including, for the first time, a semi-trailer dumper. Here is an overview of the vehicles, attachments, and trailers. In addition, a Meiller MHKA 44/3 semi-trailer dumper was added to the game as a free bonus for all Construction Simulator fans with Update #15.

DAF XG+ FTM (8×4) tractor

DAF XFC FTT (6×4) tractor

DAF XFC FAD (8×4) with Meiller ASM asphalt dumper

DAF XDC FAD (8×4) with Meiller TRIGENIUS D428 dumper

DAF XFC FAD (8×4) with Meiller MAXTREME P450 dumper

Meiller Grandload MHPS semi-trailer dumper

Cosmetic Pack 3

Cosmetic Pack 3 adds two stylish equipment sets to customize the players' characters. While the dinosaur set (consisting of goggles, headgear, and ear muffs) gives players a prehistoric flair for their everyday work, the second set, consisting of a beverage helmet including soda cans as well as matching ear protection and goggles, ensures that they are always refreshed and ready for action!

Now available for 2.99 EUR / 2.99 USD (SRP) in digital stores. Alternatively, also available at an attractive bundle price as part of the Construction Simulator – Year 2 Season Pass as well as part of the Construction Simulator – Titanium Edition!

