Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition Announced For Nintendo Switch

After being out on PC and other consoles for over a year, Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition lands on Nintendo Switch with new features.

Game upgrades: voiced dialogue, new maps, special moves & Switch-specific surprises.

Join Cherry's rage-driven quest through a vivid, dystopian sci-fi world.

Face INFONET's forces in this visceral, bone-breaking 2D platformer.

Developer Subcult Joint and publisher Rogue Games revealed that Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. This is basically the version of the game that was released over a year ago, only with several improvements made to the title. These include having fully voiced dialogue for every character, several new map features, including the ability to gauge completion status, new special moves and upgrades, new cinematics, Switch-specific easter eggs, and a ton of tweaks and progression balancing. No release date was given beyond the idea that it will be released this Spring, so for now, enjoy the trailer.

The Void. The Matter. The Megastructure. A dystopian world with an egomaniac leader determined to unveil the secrets of the universe. INFONET promised a utopia built on the backs of tireless androids called Denzels. It was a lie. Two hundred years later, the planet is decaying, and the mysterious Red Seed has been stolen. Raz, a renegade mechanic, searches a hidden lab and discovers the Denzel Cherry, butchered and left for dead, clinging to life by sheer will alone. Her creator—and the love of her life, Doctor Shinji Fallon—has been taken by a demented sicko, and Cherry intends to make him—and anybody or anything who gets in her way—pay.

Cookie Cutter is unabashedly irreverent, violent, and risqué. Become Cherry, a badass android on a rage-filled and love-driven quest. To save her beloved creator, she'll explore and fight her way through a unique illustrated sci-fi dystopian world as she chainsaw-murders anybody who stands in her way. Fueled by love and powered by rage, join Cherry on a blood-soaked quest for revenge as she explores the massive Megastructure and eviscerates the armies of INFONET in an unforgettable over-the-top 2D platformer that breaks tropes and bones.

