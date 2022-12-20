Cooperative Music Game Disaster Band Released

Publisher SunDust and German developer Produktivkeller have released their new musical cooperative game, Disaster Band. This is a game that may look like you're about to play a Rock Band/Guitar Hero title, but its much more clever than that, as you'll be playing in a recital band that doesn't quite have it all together. You'll need to match up your instrument with the track that plays in what can only be described as "Third Grade Off-Key" harmony. There are even points in here where nothing will be playing for your part, and you'll have to improvise as you go. All of which can be done solo or up to four players. The game is out now on Steam today, but we have more info and the trailer for it below if you'd like to check it out before trying it out.

"Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart mentioned that the music is not found in the notes but in the silence between. Everybody who picks up Disaster Band and either plays solo, as part of a dynamic duo, a terrible trio, or a quirky quartet will agree once they pick up the violin, flute, violoncello, or trombone and try to follow the notes in order to fight your way up the worldwide leaderboards. There is nothing wrong with playing wrong. Ok: The scores will be rather low. But with the creative freedom to play any given note at any given time, you can practice with every song and improvise while you discover the music. And don't forget – practice makes perfect! Of course, perfection will eventually lead to higher scores. But where is the fun in that? With Disaster Band's dynamic sound engine, even playing the wrong note leads to tremendous fun and endless entertainment for all ages and skill levels."

Online-Multiplayer for up to 4 players – If you are the host or joining the party if you play with friends or strangers: the low latency connection makes sure that more players mean more fun.

Intuitive controls with mouse or gamepad – Precise, direct and effortless: Disaster Band makes sure that absolutely everybody can enjoy their way to musical success.

Steam Workshop support – Create your own tracks (via MIDI) and share them with the Disaster Band community. Or download new songs.

Global and local leaderboards – Play solo or with a full band and rise to the top of the high score lists. Prove that your band isn't a disaster.

Four instruments to choose – Experience the songs like never before: With violin, violoncello, trombone, and flute, every track will become an adventure.