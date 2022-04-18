Core Announces iOS Launch Planned For Summer 2022

Core is celebrating its first year with an epic celebration as they bring a lot of the tools and games you love over to iOS this Summer. The team launched a brand new social play system called Party Portals, which is available right now and allows you to play some pretty awesome content and will soon be in the hands of indie developers keen on using their software to make their own party titles. The Party Portals system gives everyone the ability to host events with their friends or anyone who happens to be online. Whether that be game nights, tournaments, minigames, etc. The games currently include Game Show Trivia, Rock Paper Scissors, Texas Hold'em, Bowling, and the Core original title Hop 'Til You Drop.

We had a chance to check out a preview of the system and hear a little bit more about the iOS version on the way. From what we got to see of Party Portals, it looks like an awesome way to spend time with others and has a lot of potential for players looking for something they can plan on the fly. It's also got great chances for groups on Twitch to get together and have some fun while creating content for all their channels together. When the software comes to iOS, the fact that you'll be able to make games with a mobile twist will be awesome and innovative, especially in the fact that you'll already have the Core app to play on and won't need to download a ton of other apps to check stuff out. We have more info on the iOS launch later this year for you below, but until then you can check out the celebration video the team put together and dice into Party Portals today.

deadmau5's Geoff Keighley's In its first year, the Core Metaverse has welcomed more than 3 million users, including 30,000 creators who have launched more than 50,000 playable games, worlds and events. Core has become a social hub for new types of interactive experiences in the metaverse, including live events and concerts such as's Oberhasli and's Axial Tilt , which featured the first live broadcast of The Game Awards in the metaverse. When Core launches on iOS, millions of new users will gain access to the Core Metaverse from their mobile device where they can socialize with friends, play games, host events and more. This includes access to Core's 50,000 playable games and worlds optimized for mobile with cross-play between PC, iOS and Mac. Starting today, Core is releasing a suite of iOS design and optimization tools, as well as a series of courses to help creators adapt and optimize their games for mobile.