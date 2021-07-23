Core Is Hosting A Summer Games Event With Multiverse Games

Core has teamed up with Multiverse Games for a special event as they will be throwing their own Summer Games this Sunday. Players will be able to interact and compete in multiple events with games built from the ground up using Core's software. The event will kick off on July 25th and will be running through August 5th. We have the full details here in case you'd like to jump into the mix.

While swimming, track & field and gymnastics are great spectator sports, this "Summer Games" event features competition only possible in Core, as players will spend two weeks trying to top the leaderboards across 12 original user-generated Core games. If you've ever wondered what gravity guns would do to a soccer match or what it's like to be in a torpedo-packing jet ski duel, then this is the competition for you. Contestants will represent their country in the Multiverse Games (selecting from 20 real-world countries – and a few surprise locations) by flying their colors with country-themed skins and cosmetics. Core World will be updated for the event as well, with lots of new sports content and a Neo-Tokyo event hub to access the games. Following the pageantry of the Opening Ceremonies featuring community made floats representing "countries" from the Soviet Union to Mars, there will be two weeks of exhibition matches with some of gaming's most recognizable faces such as Greg Miller and the Kinda Funny crew; Brian Altano, Max Scoville and Stella Chung from IGN; and former Funhaus front-men Bruce Greene and Lawrence Sonntag; plus other special guests, culminating in a spectacular Grand Finals event on August 5.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Join the Core Multiverse Games (https://youtu.be/hqv9Gcd5Ppg)

Opening Ceremonies – Sunday, July 25, 11:00 AM PDT Broadcast from inside Core, the opening ceremonies will feature a fireworks-filled torch ceremony and an international parade featuring floats made by the community. The opening ceremonies will be simulcast on Dreamhack's mainstage. Real-World College Athletes Join The Fray – Sunday, July 25, all-day On opening day, 50+ college athletes will jump into Core to compete with everyone taking part in the Multiverse Games competition. Players will be able to compete with them directly in-game as the athletes stream their competition; you can find a full list of participating athletes here. Daily Exhibition Matches with Top Gaming Personalities – Jul 26 – Jul 30, 11:00AM PDT All week Core will be featuring exhibition matches of the Multiverse Games event, starring Greg Miller and the Kinda Funny crew; Brian Altano, Max Scoville and Stella Chung from IGN; and former Funhaus front-men Bruce Greene and Lawrence Sonntag. Tune in each day for a new group of personalities as they practice for the Grand Finals, where they will battle it out to become Champion of the Multiverse. The full schedule of influencer exhibition matches can be found here. Streamer Tournament for Charity – July 28, 11:00 AM PDT On Wednesday, Core and Dreamhack will host a one-hour competition benefiting charities, during which Dreamhack Beyond streamers will compete in the games of the Multiverse event on the charities' behalf. Every game won earns $5,000 for the winner's charity, for a total of $25,000. Grand Finals Live – August 5, 11:00 AM PDT On the final day of the event, ALL of the hosts featured during the week will return for a final battle. They'll have to deal with Core's upcoming feature that puts streamers in control of the player's world: "God Mode".