CORSAIR Has Launched MP700 PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD If you're looking for a new gaming SSD option, CORSAIR has a new design out with the MP700 PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD.

CORSAIR launched a new set of SSD's this week as the company unveiled the new MP700 PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD. According to the team, this design will be the new standard for next-generation storage, as they have created multiple versions with capacities up to 2TB. The design of these has been created with sequential read and write performance, topping out an incredible 10,000MB/sec and 10,000MB/sec, making it up to 40% faster than some of the top-line products they have previously released. We have the details below as they are currently available via their website.

"On top of the impressive sequential throughput, the random read and write performance of up to 1.5 million read and 1.7 million write input/output operations per second (IOPS) put the MP700 way ahead of the best PCIe Gen 4 drives. The MP700 is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 motherboards, making this an upgrade that will last you for years to come. Native support for Microsoft® DirectStorage ensures that you'll get the most from the latest games, while copying files in Windows and loading applications has never felt so fast."

"Utilizing the industry-standard M.2 2280 form-factor, the MP700 installs easily into desktop motherboards for great all-around compatibility. To achieve its optimal performance, the MP700 requires additional cooling, with users able to choose between using their motherboard's integrated M.2 cooling system, or an aftermarket M.2 SSD cooler such as the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block. This water block fits easily into your custom cooling loop, delivering top-of-the-line cooling and performance while virtually eliminating throughput throttling. Like all CORSAIR SSDs, the MP700 is supported by free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates directly from your desktop. With a five-year warranty for extended peace of mind that your storage will remain fast and reliable, the MP700 takes full advantage of PCIe Gen5 technology to set a new standard for M.2 performance."