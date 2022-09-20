CORSAIR Reveals New HS55 Wireless Core Gaming Headset

CORSAIR has revealed a brand new headset this week, as they have debuted the brand new HS55 Wireless Core Gaming Headset. The design of this is meant for a high-performance user as you are getting two different ways to connect audio via 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, as well as a lightweight design that was created for comfort with extra plus foam ear pads. This design was made for long-term gaming to last you hours without discomfort. You can read more about the headset below as it is currently being sold for $100.

The CORSAIR HS55 Wireless Core offers superb versatility to connect to a plethora of devices, including PC, Mac, or PS5 with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and a strong, unwavering wireless signal with up to 50ft of range. In addition, Bluetooth® enables you to listen on tablets, mobile devices, and more with ease. Thanks to a 24-hour battery life, you can enjoy all your game audio, music, and media untethered from cords, and fast charging allows 6 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charging. The lightweight HS55 Wireless Core is perfect for all-day, all-night audio. Leatherette memory foam ear pads surround you in plush comfort, and an adjustable headband lies easy on your head for hours of cushioned listening. On-ear audio controls place volume, mute, sidetone, and EQ preset adjustments at your fingertips, so you can fine-tune your headset without interrupting your game.

The HS55 Wireless Core delivers the crucial incoming and outgoing audio performance gamers need to communicate effectively. A pair of high-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers create excellent sound with the range to hear everything on the battlefield, including support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5. Confidently direct your team with an omni-directional microphone that captures your voice loud and clear, or flip the mic up to mute yourself instantly. With versatile connection options, a remarkably comfortable lightweight design, and high-quality audio, the HS55 Wireless Core presses play on all-day wireless sound.