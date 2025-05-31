Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CORSAIR One i600, pc

CORSAIR Reveals New One i600 Compact PC Tower

CORSAIR has a brand new PC tower for those looking to have a powerful unit that doesn't take up space, with the One i600 design

Article Summary CORSAIR unveils the One i600, a compact powerhouse PC tower with high-end specs in a sleek, modern chassis.

Features GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and 4TB NVMe SSD for top-notch performance.

Dual 240mm liquid cooling with optimized airflow ensures quiet, efficient thermal management under heavy loads.

Customizable with CORSAIR Dashboard Software, including lighting and advanced cooling modes for full control.

CORSAIR revealed a brand new PC tower this week for gamers and average PC users alike, as they showed off the new One i600 compact tower. As you can see from the design, they have shrunk this design down and made sure everything you need is here without taking up as much space as other cases might. The design is set up to offer more power, efficiency, and thermal performance, best for content creators or gamers who are active for long hours. We have the finer details below as they are offering multiple designs, such as the wood paneling version you see here, starting at $2,600.

CORSAIR One i600

The CORSAIR One i600 takes performance to a new level with the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics with 16GB VRAM and Intel Core Ultra 9 processor—both kept cool by individual 240mm liquid coolers that deliver quiet operation and brilliant performance. Equipped with 64GB DDR5 memory and 4TB NVMe SSD storage, the CORSAIR One i600 minimizes load times, streamlines AI workflows, and delivers a seamless 4K gaming experience, encased in a sleek aluminum chassis that complements any modern setup.

A fully redesigned dual 240mm liquid cooling system ensures optimal thermal performance for both the CPU and GPU while maintaining quiet operation. The CORSAIR One i600 features an enhanced 120mm fans for precision airflow pathing to keep temperatures low under load. Complemented with Tri-spoke vent design, maximizing thermal efficiency by enhancing passive airflow and reducing turbulence resulting in a system that stays cool under pressure, enabling sustained performance during resource-heavy creative workloads and gaming.

Adding another layer of customization, CORSAIR Dashboard Software—a dedicated system monitoring and control tool—has been designed specifically for the CORSAIR One i600 PC. This intuitive application allows you to track system performance in real time and choose from cooling presets including Quiet, Balanced, and Advanced modes. For those who demand precision, Advanced mode enables full customization of thermal settings—empowering users to fine-tune cooling performance to match their exact needs. The CORSAIR One i600 brings back the beloved customizable underglow and front-panel lighting, allowing you to instantly personalize your setup. The signature touch-sensor spotlight returns as well, illuminating the rear I/O panel for easy access to a wide range of high-performance connectivity options.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!