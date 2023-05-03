Keen Games Reveals New Survival Action RPG Enshrouded Get a first look at the new survival action RPG Enshrouded, set to be released on PC by Keen Games sometime later in 2023.

Keen Games has revealed an all-new game coming out later this year as the team unveiled their new survival action RPG called Enshrouded. This new game will give 1-16 players a chance to play together in a vast abandoned realm corrupted by a mysterious fog that is slowly taking over everything around you. It will be up to you to band together to take on some of the hardest bosses you'll see, build grand halls, and upgrade your heroes in order to withstand the mist. Along the way, you'll discover how the kingdom took a turn for the worse and eventually fell. The game is being earmarked for Early Access on PC sometime in 2023, but no confirmation on if we'll see a full game by year's end. We have more info below along with the first trailer.

"Enshrouded is set in a decaying world of magic and beauty, ruined by a pestilence unleashed from the depths of the earth. Roaming and ravaging the land are the mutated remnants of its fallen people — driven to madness and controlled by the fog. But above the mists and hidden deep in ancient temples, warriors from a forgotten age sleep, dreamless and impervious to time. Players awaken as "Flameborn," the last hope of an ancient civilization. Guided by nothing but a latent arcane power in their veins, they must hunt, gather, and craft to unleash their power and untangle the secrets of a ruined realm of epic beauty. To unlock truth, treasure, and wisdom, the player must venture into the lush forests, unyielding deserts, deep fissures, and lost dungeons of the land."

"But set against them is the Shroud, a creeping blight that absorbs and mutates all life it encounters. To push back the Shroud, the Flameborn must ascend a deep open skill tree to master powerful weapons, spells, and armor — developing their own unique playstyle to withstand warring factions of fell creatures and conquer merciless bosses in heart-pounding combat. To protect themselves from the fog and bring life back to the kingdom, players can shape the world's terrain and unleash their creativity to build bases and epic homes customized to the last detail with a vast array of materials and furniture. Beyond showcasing treasure, powerful NPCs can be awakened, unlocking advanced workshops and the ability to craft unique items and mythic weapons."