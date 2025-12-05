Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: kyurem, pokemon, Precious Paths

Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Kyurem returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO in December 2025, the first month of Precious Paths. Defeat it with this Raid Guide.

Article Summary Kyurem headlines Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO during Precious Paths Season, December 2025.

Discover the best Kyurem raid counters, including Mega, Shadow, and non-legendary options.

Get tips on team size, ideal movesets, and strategies to maximize your Kyurem raid success.

Learn Shiny Kyurem odds and the CP you need for a 100% IV Legendary catch in raids.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, now begins. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the first month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Kyurem, Reshiram, and Zekrom with Shadow Heatran in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, Mega Garchomp, Mega Gyarados, Mega Abomasnow, and Mega Glalie. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kyurem, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Kyurem Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kyurem counters as such:

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Keldeo: Low Kick, Secret Sword

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyurem with efficiency.

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Dialga: Metal Claw, Draco Meteor

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kyurem can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyurem will have a CP of 2042 in normal weather conditions and 2553 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

