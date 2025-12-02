Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cosminers, Gravity Rifters

Cosminers Releases New Teaser Trailer To "Join The Team"

Check out the latest teaser traielr for the game Cosminers, as they encourage you to join their team in the totally safe job of space mining

Team up in this co-op survival FPS to build, manage, and defend a mining base on a hazardous alien planet.

Gather resources, craft weapons, and expand your outpost while surviving waves of monstrous nighttime attacks.

Choose your strategy: escape for riches or create a fortress as you uncover secrets in procedurally generated worlds.

Indie game developer and publisher Gravity Rifters have released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Cosminers. The trailer focuses on encouraging people to join the team, as they would love for you to go out into space and help mine for resources on a "safe" planet. It's a fun look at the survival FPS co-op title where up to four players will set up a mining station and keep it running (at all costs). Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in Q2 2026.

Cosminers

As a novice space miner, you have been assigned to work on an unexplored, distant planet. With little local fauna and a poisonous atmosphere, it shouldn't be much of a problem to expand your base and extract valuable resources. It shouldn't… Throughout the day, discover new deposits of raw materials, mine and process them in advanced refineries. From the materials you acquire, create new tools and weapons. Repair damage and expand your base with additional modules – these are all keys to success.

At night, you must defend your base from attacks by monsters that want to destroy everything you've built. Shoot and use a variety of weapons including a variety of turrets with deadly weaponry. Do your best to fend off the advancing waves of terrifying beasts and defend your outpost. Develop your character by acquiring new skills and equipment needed to expand and defend your base. Explore the environment and the procedurally generated underground. Gather skills, experience and technologies that will help you reach deeper and deeper with each new game and discover more mysterious artifacts. With them, new opportunities, challenges and tactics will open up for you in the next game.

The variety of options will make you want to fulfill your mining contract more than once. Your goal is to gain wealth, replenish your supplies and escape from this dangerous planet or build a fortress to resist all enemy attacks. You must take care of your well-being, adequate water, oxygen and food. Decide whether you want to take care of the environment of this alien planet or set your sights on making the most profit. Will you be able to survive this cosmic challenge in this dangerous and mysterious world?

