Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander Announced For Early Access

Indie developer and publisher Walternate Realities revealed that Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander is coming to Early Access. This is going to be a good one for sci-fi fans as you get to build the spaceship of your dreams and then send it out into the stars as you create designs and then test them out exploring the galaxy. You'll be put through just about everything from battles to bad conditions to just getting from point A to point B. What's more, you have the chance to do this with friends or face off against them and others in PvP combat. The game will drop sometime this year into Early Access on Steam, but as of right now, no date is confirmed. We're guessing it'll be around another Steam Next Fest. In the meantime, here's more info on the game.

Cosmoteer offers a ship creator that's easy to use but offers infinite depth. Players can fully customize their ship's shape and floor plan however they'd like, choosing where to place modules such as weapons, engines, reactors, and crew's quarters. Every decision impacts its effectiveness in combat. Ship designs can also be easily shared with other players via Steam Workshop or Discord.

A ship's crew is what keeps it running. Ships crews can range from a half-dozen to a thousand or more people. Each crew member performs tasks such as flying the ship, operating its weapons, and carrying munitions. How effective the crew and ship design is will be put to the test in Cosmoteer's explosive physics-driven combat. Target specific parts of ships from an enemy weapons or targeting their reactor to go for the kill.

Become the most famous "Cosmoteer" in the galaxy in the single player career mode or team up with friends in co-op multiplayer. Cosmoteer also offers several PvP modes where players can test their design and command skills against each other. Not ready to face off against other ships? Try out Creative Mode where you can design cool starships without limits, alone or with friends.