Cosmoteer Will Finally Hit Early Access This Week

Indie developer and publisher Walternate Realities confirmed that Cosmoteer will finally release into Early Access this week. This game has been teased for months as they have slowly put out, piece by piece, a reveal of what the bigger picture will be. Finally, we'll get to see all of these pieces come together in what will basically be a demo version of the game, as it will come out on Steam on October 24th. You can enjoy the latest trailer below as the game officially drops today.

"Cosmoteer's ship creation tools offer limitless possibilities, from how many crew quarters to add to how many engines and lasers to have. Every decision impacts its effectiveness in combat and how well it moves throughout each star system. Aspiring starship designers can take their ships to explore dozens of star systems, each with their own bounty missions to complete and enemy ships to turn to space rubble. There's more beyond the horizon throughout multiple game modes. Players can test their ship designing and combat skills in one of several PvP modes with friends. The campaign mode invites players to become the greatest "Cosmoteer" in the galaxy, both solo or online with friends. For those not ready to battle other ships (or just want a more relaxing experience), try out the creative mode that's solely focused on creating cool ships with unlimited resources.

Craft the Ultimate Starship: Strategically create detailed starships using Cosmoteer's in-depth ship creation tools.

Command Your Fleet: Take down enemy ships in explosive physics-driven battles.

Assemble the Perfect Crew: From a half dozen to hundreds, manage your crew to effectively operate your ship.

Become the Greatest "Cosmoteer": Visit multiple star systems, mine resources, and complete bounty missions in the campaign mode alone or with friends.

Put Your Ship Design Skills to the Test: Compete in online PvP modes or freely create ships with friends in Creative Mode with unlimited resources."