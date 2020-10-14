Cox & Florida Mutineers Announce Call Of Duty: Warzone Tournament

Cox Communications revealed a new esports event today with the Elite Gamer Call Of Duty: Warzone Tournament Series. The event will be hosted by the COD League team Florida Mutineers, with teams competing for cash prizes from a prize pool. $20k will be awarded to the first and second place teams, with $15k going to first place and $5k to second. Along with all of this, another $5k will be donated to The Call Of Duty Endowment. The tournament itself is set to feature some well-known names that at the moment are TBA, but will include esports pros, local celebrities, sports stars, and gaming influencers. All of whom will team up for eight duo teams and eight qualifying teams from Open Qualifiers, which will make up the 16 duo team Pro-Am Championship. To register for the open play-in tournaments, fans based in Cox markets can visit this link. You can read more details on the tournament below.

The competition began with open play-in tournaments on October 2nd and will end with a celebrity Pro-Am championship on October 27th. The top duo teams that qualified for the Pro-Am from the first tournament included four of the best Call Of Duty: Warzone players in the world, Thomas "Tommey" Trewren and Aydan "Aydan" Conrad, and "Kekoa" and "RussDaddy". A prize pool of $20,000 will be awarded to the first and second place teams, with $15,000 going to first place and $5,000 to second. $5,000 will be donated to The Call of Duty Endowment ahead of Veterans Day on November 11th. The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization that seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value veterans bring to the workplace. Open Play-In Tournaments – October 13th, 21st, 23rd Open to players in the US – Duo Teams Weekly Prizes from SCUF Gaming, Astro Gaming, and Florida Mutineers Top 2 duo teams qualify each week for chance to play in Pro-Am Esports Tournament Championship

Pro-Am Esports Championship Tournament – October 27th Culmination of open tournaments Played remotely from players' homes Broadcast/Streamed in a high-end live production on major channels (Twitch, Youtube, Facebook, Discord) Grand Finale Pro-Am Tournament Event – $25,000 Prize Pool

