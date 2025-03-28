Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Treeplanter

Cozy Forest Sandbox Game Treeplanter Announced

Create a woodland however you see fit at the pace you wish, as the new cozy dandbox game Treeplanter is coming out this year

Article Summary Explore a cozy sandbox world in Treeplanter, creating your own woodland paradise with unique tools.

Experience the joys of nature as seasons change, welcoming animals and plants to your custom grove.

Educational and meditative gameplay teaches the interconnectedness of nature's wonders.

Each Treeplanter purchase aids the planting of trees, wildflowers, and orchards in real life.

Indie game developer Henry Driver and publisher Future Friends Games have announced their new cozy game on the way with the reveal of Treeplanter. This is a sandbox game in which your goal is to make a woodland area however you wish, using different tools at your disposal to essentially play as mother nature. The game has no major tasks or achievements, just subtle goals to help you gain new items and abilities to progress the game along while you tend to the trees you have planted. Watching them thrive and age over time, through weather and humanity, as well as other creatures. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime this year.

Treeplanter

Welcome to Treeplanter, an interactive woodland that grows and changes with the seasons. Piece together a small grove of trees branch by branch and watch as their roots blossom under the soil! As time goes by, an ecosystem of animals, plants and birds will move in, turning your creation into a living world. Changing seasons and weather will affect the miniature universe of your grove. Build your grove in a variety of landscapes, from sunny meadows to ancient ruins. Combining meditation and education, Treeplanter aims to teach players about the interconnected wonders of the natural world both above ground and below. Each copy of the game sold helps Henry plant trees, wildflowers, meadows, and community orchards through partnerships with schools, farms, communities, and woodland charities. Meaning you'll help restore real life nature too!!

A soothing interactive toybox for fans of games like Summerhouse and Tiny Glade!

Piece together trees with a playful lego-like design!

Procedural creatures turn your grove into a living landscape!

Watch the woodland change and grow throughout the different seasons!

Learn about the natural world above and below!

