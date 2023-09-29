Posted in: Freedom Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kela van der Deijl, Mail Time

Cozy Platformer Mail Time Coming To PlayStation & Switch Next Month

Freedom Games have revealed the release date for their cozy platformer Mail Time, as the game will arrive around late October.

Solo indie game developer Kela Van Der Deijl and publisher Freedom Games have revealed the release date for their cozy platformer, Mail Time. In case you haven't seen the game, you'll have to pack some letters into your mushroom-shaped backpack and deliver the mail to the cuddliest of critters spread throughout the forest. The game is currently set to be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles on October 19, 2023. For now, enjoy the lovely trailer below!

"Grab an adorable mushroom-shaped backpack and get ready to deliver a stack of letters, gifts, and other miscellaneous goodies to the cuddly critters of Grumblewood Grove. No need to avoid frightening enemies or worry about a timetable, Mail Time is an adventure meant to be appreciated at whatever pace feels right. Explore cute and quirky storylines, helping everyone from a snail with a secret crush to hungry hamsters pining for a delicious snack. Plan for speedy deliveries or take the scenic route to smell the flowers and enjoy the sights. Jump, bounce, and glide from leaf to branch, finding side paths and secret spots to collect soda bottlecaps and embark on new quests. Meet the citizens of Grumblewood Grove in shoes fitting just right and with a character embracing all the qualities making someone special. Mail Time puts an emphasis on options for pronouns, skin tones, hairstyles, clothing, and mailbags with over 40,000 possible combinations to create the perfect freshly minted Mail Scout ready to make some great new memories!"

"Experience the loving atmosphere of Mail Time, coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation," said Kela Van Der Deijl, Creator of Mail Time, "I'm looking forward to friends from all over meeting the cute creatures of Grumblewood Grove and relaxing in this vast land with lighthearted energy holding onto no pressure, all laughs and a side of sweetness!"

