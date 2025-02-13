Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nif Nif, Springfox Games

Cozy Roguelike Deck-Builder Nif Nif Receives April Release Date

Springfox Games have confirmed the release date of their latest game, as the cozy roguelike deck-builder Nif Nif arrives this April

Indie game developer and publisher Springfox Games have confirmed the release date for their new game Nif Nif, which will arrive in April. If you haven't seen the title yet, this is a cozy roguelike deck-builder game in which the forest your characters inhabit is being taken over by a mysterious goo that consumes everything in its path. Playing the titular character of a cute piglet, you'll use cards and abilities to stave off the goo and fight to take back your humble forest. Enjoy the trailer and the information about the game here as the title will be released on April 1, 2025.

Nif Nif

Nif Nif is a wholesome deckbuilder about helping the forest and your animal pals, designed to be easy to pick up for beginners of the genre, but with strategic depth for those who want a challenge! Choose your cards with special abilities as you progress through the levels to be best prepared to face the final bosses that await you at the end of the forest. Decide what to bring on each adventure to keep things fresh, and choose between two characters, each with unique cards. You can collect seeds, plant them, and cook your own power-up potions in the form of delicious hot soups!

Nif Nif is a comfortable and cozy experience set in a whimsical colorful world full of friendly and quirky characters that our little piglet will meet along the way on lovely encounters. Designed for a general audience: from fans of deck-builders or cozy games, to kids (it helps them practice mental math!) or even people with no experience in video games. Accessible and totally non-violent. Venture into a heartwarming story with accessible mechanics and themes for everyone!

Procedurally generated maps

Two playable characters (Nif Nif and Cat) with different decks

Gardening and cooking mini game

Unlockable hats to change abilities

Progress through levels, unlockables, and achievements

