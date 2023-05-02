Cozy Tactical RPG Waven Announced for PC & Mobile Ankama Games has announced their next game on the way, as we're getting a cozy tactical RPG called Waven sometime this year.

French transmedia studio Ankama Games has announced their next title on the way as Waven is coming to mobile and PC. This one is a bit of a doozy as they have created a cozy game out of a tactical deck-building RPG. You'd think those two wouldn't go well together, but it seems we're going to be proven wrong sometime later this year. The game comes with a unique art style married to a storyline that has a deeply moving message about how climate change affects everyone as you head off on a seafaring adventure to solve what happened during an event called the "Great Upheaval." Right now, the team is planning to release the game sometime over the Summer into Early Access, with a proper release aimed near the end of 2023. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Waven takes you to the dawn of a new era. Choose your hero, equip your best spells and set sail for an incredible odyssey. Sail from island to island in a vast world full of colorful creatures, gain power, refine your strategy and uncover the secrets of a world adrift. Waven is a new roleplaying game experience that is accessible, fun and immersive. It combines adventure and turn-based strategy, inspired by the best tactical RPGs, with deckbuilding mechanics and valuable items to collect. Alone or with friends, face off against multitudes of burlesque monsters of increasing difficulty. Master the elements, cast powerful spells, summon mythical companions and battle your enemies in close combat or from a distance to defeat them and win tons of loot! Gain experience to upgrade your hero! Defend your "Haven Island" from attacks by other players in a brand-new asynchronous mode or prove your valor by entering the doors of the "Kolossium" to challenge other players and become a legend yourself!"