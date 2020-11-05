Crash Bandicoot Comes To Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Sorta

Activision will be doing a special crossover between Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, but not the way you would hope for. When you hear crossover, especially between these two properties, the natural assumption is that we'll get the wacky addition of seeing Crash on a skateboard as a playable character. Instead… we're just getting Crash Bandicoot 4 merch in the game. So t-shirts, boards, and other items decked out in Crash gear. This will be a part of a free update happening on November 6th, which includes the items below.

The Birdman Pack Benefiting Charity. Created in collaboration with The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation), the Birdman Pack features classic and additional boards from Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta not originally included in the game, as well as an exclusive new TSP deck created specifically for charity. This limited time Create-A-Skater 10-deck bundle will be available as DLC for SRP $4.99, and 100% of Activision's net proceeds for this pack will help support the construction of public skateparks for youth in underserved communities.

Shred with Each Skater in Solo Tours. Now, players will be able to replay Tours mode with individual skaters allowing them to max out stats with each of their favorite pros. At the start of each Solo Tour, all Goals and Medals will be reset, while current Tours mode will move to "Crew Tours" so previous progress will not be lost.

New Challenge Sets, Tuning and More. New objectives within online Multiplayer, Create-A-Park and Combo Practice will reward fans with plenty of XP and in-game Cash to spend at the Skate Shop, while skilled players will be able to reach Level 100 and earn XP faster. Multiplayer playlists will also be improved for better randomization of Parks and Scores in both Jams and Competitive modes.

Fan-Favorites from Create-A-Deck Contest. Three talented fans won the right to have their art featured as custom decks in Create-A-Skater as part of a recent community contest. Fans can ride these masterpieces in the game now.