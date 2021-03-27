Cris Tales Shows Off A Character Trailer Ahead Of July Release

Modus Games has revealed a new character trailer for Cris Tales as they show off more of the game before it comes out in July. This particular set of characters are an array of the allies that the main protagonist Crisbell will encounter on her journey across different periods in time. Crisbell, if you're not familiar with the game, is a newly awoken time mage who is beginning to learn how to harness her powers. So many of the people she will meet over the years are from different periods of time within the same land. Some of the characters highlighted include Willhelm, the voice of reason in the group, Chrisopher, Zas, and JKR-721 who is a fist-fighting robot. As well as Matias, who is a "wonderfully reliable" talking frog. You can check out the trailer below, and to learn more about the characters, you can read this blog from the developers where they go a little more in-depth about everyone you see.

Cris Tales is a JRPG where players can fight and explore across the past, present, and future simultaneously. Strategic use of these eras grants massive in-battle advantages, and the effects of decisions make ripples across a striking, hand-drawn 2D world, giving players true agency over their story and the ending they earn.Today's gameplay video joins protagonist Crisbell as she discovers her incredible ability to observe and manipulate past and future visions of her surroundings at any time. With a little help from her dapper amphibian ally, Crisbell's power can be used to shape a brighter future, changing both the lives of those around her and the wider world. The video closes with a first look at the game's Synchro system in combat which allows team members to combine their skills for powerful results.