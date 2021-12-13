Critical Reflex Drops Two New Game Announcement Trailers

Indie publisher Critical Reflex has announced two new games During The MIX Picks with Freaked Fleapit and Complex Sky. Both games offer a different flavor depending on what you're looking for. Starting with Freaked Fleapit, which is a weird and chaotic mix of rhythm-based dungeon crawling and a robust dating sim, as you battle your way through a few versions of hell. Meanwhile, Complex Sky is a bit of a slower pace as you're getting a futuristic city-building strategy game where construction is designed to defy the laws of gravity. Both games are tentatively scheduled for 2022, but no confirmed release windows were given. You can check out both of the trailer below as we have more info on both.

Freaked Fleapit Hell never looked this good! Save your soul in a wild cocktail of rhythm-based dungeon crawling and date sims, and dance your way through 9 circles of Hell to heart-pumping music. Which devilishly delicious lady of the Fleapit will be the one to join you on your trip out of Purgatory? One day, you wake up – only to find yourself in a run-down, dilapidated cinema. A Fleapit, if you will. Developed by Finch Bird Studio , the game is coming to PC and consoles. An unhinged world filled with neon lights, demonic forces, and off-the-wall insanity.

Move to the rhythm of the music – and the music changes based on how you play.

Journey through 9 circles of Hell! Every level is procedurally generated, filled with unique encounters and secret rooms. Defeat devils, demons and other fiends – and face off with a mighty boss at the end!

A cast of larger-than-life characters is dying to meet you – wait, aren't they already dead?…. No matter. Get to know each of them through hundreds of unique story events – and choose the one who'll escape the Purgatory with you.

Several unique endings for each one of the Purgatory's lovely ladies – replayability galore! Unlock every one of them to learn the true secrets behind the Freaked Fleapit.

Unique multilayered music system. The soundtrack is created by Magnetude

Complex Sky

Create a world, unrestricted by gravity. Unite buildings into wondrous formations, gather resources, create production chains and develop the world's ecosystems – all to build a fully automated, self-sustainable city among the skies. Complex Sky is a futuristic strategy game that takes place in a world devastated by pollution. You're tasked with building a fully self-sustainable city in the skies, and populating it with human settlers. Developed by Complex Blue Studio, a one-man indie creator from Thailand, the game is coming to PC. Enjoy a genre-blending mix of city-building gameplay with puzzle and strategy elements.

Build beautiful, gravity-defying landscapes – and optimize production lines to keep the city alive and growing.

Manage the city's mass, processing power, and other valuable resources to keep the city afloat

Populate your utopia with people – assign your workforce properly to ensure stable growth

Stack or flip any structure in the game

Multiple game modes, from a story-based CHALLENGE mode to a free-range SANDBOX

Striking minimalist art style, enhanced by a playful, upbeat soundtrack

