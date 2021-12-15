Critical Role Announces Release Date For Tal'Dorei Campaign Book

Darrington Press revealed today that they have an official release date set for the Critical Role campaign book Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn. The book, which is a remastered version of the now out-of-print original released back in 2017, brings you all of the resources and knowledge you need to set up your own campaign in the continent of the show's first campaign. All set to Fifth Edition D&D rules with updated notes and material to fit in with the content from the second and third campaign, the latter of which is currently being played. As of the time we're writing this, there's no price point set for the book, but we're guessing it will be around $50. As for the release date, you'll be able to get the book at Darrington Press Guild stores and the CR shops on January 18th, 2022, and everywhere else two weeks later on February 1st, 2022. The book will also be getting the Deluxe Edition treatment from Beadle & Grimm's sometime in 2022.

From Darrington Press, the official publishing arm of Critical Role, comes the new Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, the definitive sourcebook for bringing the locations, people, creatures, and player options of Critical Role's world of Tal'Dorei to roleplaying fans everywhere! This fantasy-filled continent was first explored through the epic adventures of Critical Role's first campaign, Vox Machina, and this new publication updates, revises, and expands significantly upon the popular and out-of-print original Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting. The world's timeline is updated to cover the exciting conclusion of the Vox Machina campaign and takes place 20 years later, showing how Tal'Dorei has changed and progressed leading up to the start of Critical Role's second campaign. Take these amazing new designs beyond the walls of Tal'Dorei, too, as they are compatible with any game using the 5th edition ruleset. The sourcebook's lead designers are Critical Role Game Master and Chief Creative Officer Matthew Mercer, Hannah Rose, and James J. Haeck. Additional contributions are provided by Critical Role founders Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham; as well as John Stavropoulos (Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, X-Card, Wizards of the Coast: Game Design Coach) and Aabria Iyengar (Exandria Unlimited, Misfits and Magic, Pirates of Salt Bay). This art-filled, 280-page tome contains everything needed to unlock the rich campaign setting of Tal'Dorei and make it your own, including: A guide to each major region of Tal'Dorei, with story hooks to fuel your campaign.

Expanded character options, including 9 subclasses and 5 backgrounds.

Magic items such as the Vestiges of Divergence, which are legendary artifacts that grow in power with their wielders.

Dozens of creatures, many featured in Critical Role's livestreamed campaigns.

New lore and updated stat blocks for each member of Vox Machina.

A gorgeous 18"x24" foldout poster map.