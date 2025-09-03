Posted in: Bloober Team, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloober Team, Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn Drops Its Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn, as the game will be released later this week for PC and consoles

Article Summary Cronos: The New Dawn launches this week on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with a thrilling new trailer.

Immerse yourself in a brutal third-person survival horror set in a retro-futurist wasteland.

Manipulate time rifts and anomalies as a Traveler working for the mysterious Collective.

Prepare for intense combat against mutated foes where strategy and quick decisions are key to survival.

Developer and publisher Bloober Team have released the official launch trailer for their game Cronos: The New Dawn, as it will be released later this week. This is one last glimpse at the brutal third-person survival horror title, as the team does their best to show off much of the game's action and mechanics, along with parts of the story, without giving everything away and spoiling it before you can experience the sci-fi adventure. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on September 5, 2025.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future. In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking. You are a Traveler working for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of time rifts that will transport you to 1980s-era Poland.

In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you'll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. You can manipulate temporal Anomalies to clear a path through the desolate environment, and will have to scavenge for resources to replenish your limited ammo and supplies. Good preparation is key. Once in battle, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

