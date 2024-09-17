Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Lord Of Nazarick, overlord

Crunchyroll Announces New Overlord Mobile Game Lord Of Nazarick

Crunchyroll revealed they have a brand new mobile game on the way based on the Overlord franchise, which they're calling Lord Of Nazarick

Crunchyroll Games announced a new mobile game this morning, as they have made a new one based on Overlord called Lord Of Nazarick. The game is tied to the new feature film based on the anime called Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, which is set to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024. We have more info about the game below, as it will be released for iOS and Android. We're guessing it will be released sometime around the film's date, although they didn't reveal an official date yet when they made the announcement.

Lord Of Nazarick

Step into the shoes of Ainz Ooal Gown, the Supreme Overlord of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, in this epic strategy RPG! Dive into an immersive fantasy world where magic and might clash, and only the strongest can claim victory. Based on the popular anime, Overlord, this game lets you experience the thrill of commanding your own army of powerful guardians, villains, and other beloved characters.

Epic Storyline: Follow a story where you can experience the content of the anime that expands the Overlord universe, filled with intrigue, betrayal, and dark humor.

Strategic Gameplay: Plan your moves carefully and use your units' unique abilities to outsmart and overpower your enemies.

Collect Iconic Characters: Summon and upgrade all your favorite characters from the series, including Albedo, Shalltear Bloodfallen, and Demiurge.

Stunning Graphics: Experience breathtaking battles with high-quality 3D animations and detailed environments that bring the world of Overlord to life.

PvP Arena: Challenge other players in the PvP arena to prove your supremacy and climb the ranks.

Alliance System: Join forces with friends and other players to form powerful alliances, participate in alliance wars, and earn exclusive rewards.

Regular Updates: Enjoy regular content updates with new characters, missions, and events to keep the adventure fresh and exciting.

