Crusader Kings III Announces Next Expansion For Late April

Crusader Kings III revealed new details about the next addition to the game, as Khans of the Steppe brings tons of new content next month

Article Summary Discover new nomadic gameplay with the Khans of the Steppe expansion in Crusader Kings III.

Aim to unite clans and rule as the Great Khan on the vast Eurasian steppe.

Explore dynamic systems like nomadic government and tributaries for unique strategies.

Dive into Mongolian culture features, including playing as young Genghis Khan.

Paradox Interactive has released new details for the next major expansion coming to Crusader Kings III, as Khans of the Steppe will arrive in late April. This addition, which comes as part of the Chapter IV content and Expansion Pass, will add new play styles, a new government form, and more historical crossovers, as you'll see content tied to nomadic rulers. We have more details and a trailer here as it will launch on April 28, 2025.

Crusader Kings III: Khans of the Steppe

The semi-arid grasslands that stretch across the Eurasian landmass were home to a mobile culture centered on the wealth of the livestock herds and defended by fierce mounted warriors. Can you unite the clans of the steppe, claim the title of Great Khan, and be the terror of the settled kingdoms around you?

Nomadic Government : Embrace a new way to rule. Nomadic Governments revolve around the lifeblood of your people; your Herd. Govern your realm through migration, keeping your population mobile and resilient. Increase your Dominance and bind your subjects to your will by ensuring their Obedience.

: Embrace a new way to rule. Nomadic Governments revolve around the lifeblood of your people; your Herd. Govern your realm through migration, keeping your population mobile and resilient. Increase your Dominance and bind your subjects to your will by ensuring their Obedience. The Steppe Region: Experience the challenges of life on the Great Steppe. The Steppe Season system changes the fertility of its lands over time, forcing you to adapt and migrate. Seek greener pastures, claim new territories, and dominate this vast and untamed region.

Experience the challenges of life on the Great Steppe. The Steppe Season system changes the fertility of its lands over time, forcing you to adapt and migrate. Seek greener pastures, claim new territories, and dominate this vast and untamed region. Tributaries System : Forge alliances and secure resources with a new type of subject relationship. Tributaries offer a more flexible alternative to vassalage, granting unique benefits for overlords and subjects while allowing for independence and adaptability.

: Forge alliances and secure resources with a new type of subject relationship. Tributaries offer a more flexible alternative to vassalage, granting unique benefits for overlords and subjects while allowing for independence and adaptability. Become the Scourge of God : Take on the mantle of the Great Khan and unite the Steppe under your iron rule. Lead devastating conquests across the known world, crushing empires beneath your banner as you fulfill the prophecy of the "Scourge of God."

: Take on the mantle of the Great Khan and unite the Steppe under your iron rule. Lead devastating conquests across the known world, crushing empires beneath your banner as you fulfill the prophecy of the "Scourge of God." Mongolian Flavor: Dive deep into the traditions and culture of the Mongols. Begin your journey with a new Bookmark as Temüjin, the young and ambitious Genghis Khan, poised to change history forever. Experience the Kurultai council and a new Mongolian succession type. Engage in immersive new activities and traditions such as new year's celebrations with Tsagaan Sar.

