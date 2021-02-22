Mega Blastoise Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

As part of the Kanto Celebration event, the Mega Evolved starters have returned to raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Blastoise, a pure Water-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Blastoise's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Blastoise Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Blastoise counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Mega Ampharos (Volt Switch, Zap Cannon)*

* You can currently only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once, so our advice is to choose the higher-ranked species here: Venusaur.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Sceptile (Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant)

Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Leafeon (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade)

Thundurus (Thunder Shock, Thunder Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blastoise can be technically be defeated with three trainers, but that small of a party is not recommended. Going in with four to six players is much better, as this is one of, if not the, tankiest Mega Raid.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Blastoise. Even though it will return to its standard form before the catch screen, it can be a difficult catch without the proper berry and throw.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in sixty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Blastoise will have a CP of 1409 in normal weather conditions and 1761 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!