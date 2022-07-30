Cryospace Drops Its First Official Gameplay Video

Games Operators and Kuklam Studios dropped a new extended gameplay video for their upcoming sci-fi title Cryospace. The team put together an over 25-minute video as they show off a lot of the game in what is essentially a developer diary. However, throughout the game, they make it clear that this is still a work in progress and not a final version of the game. You can check out the video below as the game will be released sometime in 2023.

Whether you call it a stroke of luck or a bad omen, the fact remains that you're the only person awakened from cryo-sleep on a massive starship navigating through space, far from other planets, vessels, or celestial bodies. You're not alone, however – the ship is filled with deeply sleeping workers, soldiers, and other colonizers sent to populate the far corners of the universe. The plan was simple. Arrive at your destiny, start a colony, and become a legend. However, something went horribly wrong, and here you are. Here, forced to remember at all times not to breathe too deeply, to save oxygen, forced to scout for resources for distribution to the crew members you were forced to awaken.

You must decide whose skills are essential for survival, and worst of all, who should get back in the freezer. Besides your troops, there is clearly someone or something else here, something you were not prepared to face. Now the choice is yours – you can lay low and eventually die, as you won't last long without exploring the ship and hunting for resources. Or, you can get out there and at least give it a shot, literally and figuratively. Whatever you do, remember to keep quiet. Space might be silent, but on a spaceship, your enemies can always hear your scream.