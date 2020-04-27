Crytivo Announces Roots Of Pacha Is Coming Q1 2021

Indie game publisher Crytivo announced that Roots Of Pacha, a co-op RPG, will be coming out on PC sometime in Q1 2021. The game will put you in the middle of the stone-age, or at least, this game's version of the stone age as you learn to farm, grow a society, and thrive. If you get a bit of a nostalgia vibe from this game, don't be too surprised as it seems to have taken inspiration from other farming/RPG titles like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley. You can read more about the game below and check out the announcement trailer as we wait to find out more info about it.

After roaming the prehistoric world, it's time to settle down and build a village to stand for generations. Join with friends to develop technology, discover plants to farm, harvest crops, befriend and domesticate animals, and create a thriving stone age community. Find love, nurture relationships, and grow your community—and then celebrate and honor nature in glorious festivals. Explore and build in an ancient world. A fertile, vibrant world awaits! Fish in streams and rivers, discover unique flora and fauna, and mine the darkest caves for resources.

Grow and harvest. Start your own farming revolution and invent the tools and techniques to build a prosperous village from nothing.

Join the clan. Work with the community, develop friendships, and even find love!

Grow your village. Help villagers develop ideas and discover new farming and crafting technology. Construct buildings, invite others into the clan, and transform your settlement into an agricultural marvel.

Play with friends. Invite up to 3 friends to join your village. Live with them (or keep your distance), share talents and resources, and celebrate festivals, where each player can contribute to communal dinners or compete in fishing contests!