Satire Dating Sim Class Of '09 Is Headed To Android In January

Indie developer and publisher SBN3 has revealed their satire dating simulator game Class Of '09 will be coming to Android devices in January. The game has been referred to as the anti-dating sim as this one has very little to do with dating and has everything to do with rejection. But in a way that isn't super sad and depressing, more of a bit of fantasy and humor that has a dash of real-life added to the mix. The game originally came out back in June on Steam and got some rave reviews for the story. Now you'll soon be able to experience e it on your smartphone and tablet as it will release for Android devices on January 6th, 2022. No word on whether or not it will come to Apple devices, but for now, enjoy the trailer for the Android version below.

"In an era of gaming that feels like nothing but fantasy and combat, this is a comedy brutally grounded in reality. Not for those who wanted to be prom king, or have a 4.0 GPA, but the kids who just didn't care. The 2007 emo girl blurting out vulgarity to feel like Avril Lavigne, the skater kid who somehow found a way to OD on acid. " says SBN3. "If you're into deconstructing the American education system while emo anime girls say things so vile you rethink your entire life, you'll really appreciate Class of '09. Some might call it shock value, but every personality and scenario the player can explore is based on real life experiences and encounters." As players relive their high school experience with G-Mobile Sidekick in hand, they'll uncover the secret lives of their incompetent teachers and clueless fellow students. Millennials that are fans of dying, swear words, terrible gamer tees and painfully accurate depictions of their former selves are in for a treat.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Class of '09 [Android Announcement Trailer] (https://youtu.be/RnxrUcwAUbA)