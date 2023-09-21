Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hisuian Growlithe, Out to Play, pokemon

Hisuian Growlithe Shines In Pokémon GO For Out To Play Event

Pokémon GO will introduce Shiny Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon GO for the new Out To Play event which focuses on Eggs and Routes.

It's time for Hisuian Growlithe to shine. Pokémon GO has announced a new event titled Out To Play that will introduce the Shiny version of this new regional variant species. This makes Hisuian Growlithe one of the first species from this region introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an open-world RPG that takes the player back to ancient Sinnoh, to get its Shiny variant released in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details of this event, which also focuses on hatching Eggs, walking Routes, and more activities that will encourage Trainers to explore the real world while catching and grinding for XP.

Here's what's happening for the Out to Play event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Hisuian Growlithe can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Hisuian Growlithe can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time. Wild Spawns: Psyduck (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), and Pawmi. Arcanine will be a rare spawn.

Psyduck (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), and Pawmi. Arcanine will be a rare spawn. Eggs : Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) will hatch from both 2KM and 7KM Eggs.

: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) will hatch from both 2KM and 7KM Eggs. Event bonus: Kecleon will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops. 3× XP for completing a Route. Earn Buddy Candy faster while exploring Routes with your buddy. PokéStop Showcases with Hisuian Growlithe New Avatar items

Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pawmi.

Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pawmi. Timed Research: Niantic says: Free event-exclusive Timed Research focused on Routes and exploring your surroundings will be available throughout the event! Complete the research tasks to earn items, Stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Growlithe! There is also an additional paid Timed Research for $2 that will lead to: Six encounters with Hisuian Growlithe Five encounters with Growlithe Two Incubators

Niantic says:

