Cuisineer Announced For PC To Arrive This Summer Feel like doing a little dungeon crawling and restaurant management? Cuisineer may be the game for you later this year.

Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games, along with BattleBrew Productions, revealed this week that Cuisineer will be coming to PC sometime in the Summer this year. In a bit of a combination of dungeon crawler and business management, you play as a young chef who is trying to get her family's restaurant back in business. You'll do so by going around and hunting monsters and other creatures that are the key ingredients to a lot of your well-known dishes, bringing them back and serving them up to customers. You can check out the trailer below while we now wait on a release date.

"Pom's passion may be for adventuring, but after receiving a concerning letter from her parents asking to see her one final time, she rushes to her hometown of Paell to find her parents gone and their beloved restaurant abandoned. Now it's up to her to turn the eatery's fortunes around! Armed with her trusty spatula and a supply of refreshing boba tea, Pom will need to venture through dangerous and diverse dungeons to harvest all the ingredients she'll need before returning home to cook up tasty dishes. Serve her loyal patrons, customize her dining hall with the help of local artisans, and watch out for the lunch rush!"

A Smorgasbord of Dungeons: Explore procedurally generated biomes like lush forests, flaming volcanoes, icy caves, and deadly swamps that change their size, shape, and the ingredients they hold every time Pom visits.

Explore procedurally generated biomes like lush forests, flaming volcanoes, icy caves, and deadly swamps that change their size, shape, and the ingredients they hold every time Pom visits. Master the Flavors of Fighting: Unlock the powers of Salty, Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Umami, Frosty, and Toasty, mixing and matching the various effects to knock out the opposition with unique utensils and gourmet gear!

Unlock the powers of Salty, Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Umami, Frosty, and Toasty, mixing and matching the various effects to knock out the opposition with unique utensils and gourmet gear! Craft Your Own Culinary Experience: With over 100 different recipes and dozens of ingredients, Pom has to cook up a storm to get the right dishes to the right customers—and have enough seating to accommodate her growing renown.

With over 100 different recipes and dozens of ingredients, Pom has to cook up a storm to get the right dishes to the right customers—and have enough seating to accommodate her growing renown. Take Quests to Go: While she's dungeon diving, be on the lookout for items Paell's residents need. Pom be rewarded with gold, new items, and even more recipes to take her cooking and adventuring to new heights.