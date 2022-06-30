Cult Of The Lamb Releases New Video Showing How To Start Your Cult

Devolver Digital has released a new video for Cult Of The Lamb in which they will now teach you how to go about making your own cult. These are essentially developer videos that they're calling "Sermons from the Lamb" as they give you an education in the game's mechanics and more. The first video in this series explores how you will be able to manipulate your followers into being productive cult members. You have several options at your disposal including marrying a cult follower (or more) and showering them with affection. Or handing out and encouraging the use of mushrooms for your cultists' pleasure. Nothing can go wrong there, right? Or, if you get powerful enough, you could also just command some cultists to do unorthodox things like, oh, I dunno… cannibalism. You can check out the full video below as the game is still set to come out on August 11th, 2022.

Cult Of The Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock. Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult's dominance. Train your flock and embark on a quest to explore and discover the secrets of five mysterious regions. Cleanse the non-believers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on the journey to become the mighty lamb god.