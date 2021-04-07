Curse Of The Dead Gods & Dead Cells Will Have A Crossover Event

A new collaboration event is on the way as Curse Of The Dead Gods will be getting new content tied to Dead Cells. Focus Home Interactive and Passtech Games have partnered up with both Motion Twin and Evil Empire for the even which will be called "Curse of the Dead Cells," and will kick off on April 14th, 2021. This will be a free update to PC and all three major consoles with new content inspired by Dead Cells. We have the details of those additions below, but it also came with the news that more features will be coming to Curse Of The Dead Gods down the road.

What kind of Dead Cells-themed content can players expect? A new Curse, the Curse of the Headless, will let players move faster while receiving more damage, with a visual twist emblematic of Dead Cells' main character. Three new weapons inspired by Dead Cells will be added: the Sword of Conjunctivius, the Broadsword of the Knight and the Crossbow of the Condemned. Each is fashioned after its equivalent from Dead Cells. Finally, a new Challenge Room players can find during their runs will feature Dead Cells' Cursed Chest: you'll have to win its challenge to earn rare weapons for your run, including a cursed one. All these features have been carefully designed to take inspiration from Dead Cells while fitting in Curse of the Dead Gods' style and gameplay. Here's what surprises Dead Cells fans can discover in Curse of the Dead Gods when the new event kicks off next week: New Curse — Curse of the Headless: Players will move faster but take more damage, with a visual twist emblematic of Dead Cells' main character.

