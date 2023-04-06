Curse Of The Sea Rats Releases New Launch Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Curse Of The Sea Rats as the game has officially been released this week for PC and consoles.

Petoons Studio and publisher PQube have released a brand new launch trailer for Curse Of The Sea Rats as the game comes out this week. The game has officially been released this week; in fact, it came out today across multiple PC platforms as well as all three major consoles. And to mark the occasion, there's a brand new trailer for you to enjoy down at the bottom. Best of luck to all of you who fins your way through this harrowing tale of rats who are pirates and the world they swashbuckle in.

"Curse Of The Sea Rats is a 'ratoidvania' platform adventure with lovingly crafted, hand-drawn animations. Embark on the epic journey of four prisoners of the British empire, transformed into rats by the notorious pirate witch, Flora Burn. To regain their human bodies, they will have to fight dangerous bosses, uncover the secrets of the vast Irish coast, and ultimately capture the witch who cursed them. Beautiful 2D, hand-drawn animation breathes life into the game's cast of characters – inspired by classic animated films and reminiscent of the golden age of 2D platforming. These animations combine seamlessly with detailed 3D environments enhanced by light and shadow effects to create a 2.5D platforming experience of incredible quality."

"Chart your progress through a huge, non-linear world as you attempt to track down the pirate witch who cursed you. Shipwrecked on the coast of Ireland in the 18th Century, you'll need more than just your swashbuckling skills to forge your path to freedom. Discover four playable characters – David Douglas, Buffalo Calf, Bussa, and Akane Yamakawa. Each character brings their unique fighting style to help you overcome the challenges posed by enemies and the environment! Play alone or with up to three friends in local co-op mode. Each character has strengths and weaknesses. You'll be able to improve their abilities as your adventure progresses – unlocking new special skills, boosting your offense and defense, or learning powerful magics! A labyrinthine network of hundreds of pathways, rooms, and discoveries lie ahead in a substantial quest with over 12 hours of content. Can you master each character's playstyle, find all the hidden secrets, and unlock each of the game's multiple endings?"