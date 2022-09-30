Cursed Mansion Will Be Coming To PC Sometime Soon

Upoint Games and Dragon Emperors announced this week that they will be releasing their new game Cursed Mansion on PC. The team didn't really give a date or details beyond the idea that it will be happening "soon", but they did post a free demo for you to try out ahead of time. Surprisingly, not holding it off for another week, so you can try it immediately. Here's more info on the game.

Cursed Mansion starts out in a deep forest. A mysterious storm drives Rose to seek shelter in a huge mansion which at first glance seems to be empty. As she enters, the door slams shut and traps her inside. She is forced to look for another way out only to discover something truly sinister has happened in the mansion… and it's still very much alive, lurking in the shadows of the Cursed Mansion. Uncover the obscured truth surrounding the mansion's painful history. Help Rose find clues and key items which could help her solve the puzzles and escape deadly situations. There are many ways things can go wrong… Rose's destiny is in your hands.

Cursed Mansion brings a classic horror RPG experience with a focus on exploration and an eerie atmosphere. Multiple endings and various puzzles keeps one vigilant and takes you through a creepy adventure. Cursed Mansion offers dozens of rooms to be explored. Each area consists of interactive, intriguing puzzles which could solve riddles or trigger death. Progress in Cursed Mansion happens through finding clues and items, which help solve puzzles and riddles in the story. The player could need some items or information gathered from one area, to unlock and progress in another. Events can be activated throughout the game. You might have interacted with something several areas ago, which sets off a deadly event later. The player might just be in the wrong place at the right time. The game has several death-endings, some bad endings, a few good ones, and only one TRUE ending.