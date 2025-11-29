Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clyde Games, Cursemark, Gamersky Games, Mad Mushroom

Cursemark Announced For Early Access Sometime in 2026

Check out the latest trailer for the fantasy action roguelike Cursemark, as the game will arrive on Steam in Early Access next year

Article Summary Cursemark, a fantasy action roguelike from Clyde Games, is set for Steam Early Access in 2026.

New trailer showcases intense melee, spellcasting combat, and deep rune customization options.

Explore a haunted kingdom with ever-changing builds and endless secrets to discover each run.

Unlock permanent upgrades, solve riddles, and strategically forge your path through the Unknown Lands.

Indie game developer Clyde Games, in collaboration with co-publishers Mad Mushroom and Gamersky Games, has confirmed that Cursemark will eventually be available in Early Access on Steam. Essentially, the team showcased the fantasy action roguelike in a new trailer last weekend and revealed that the EA version will be released in 2026, but didn't provide a firm date or even a quarter for its arrival. Enjoy the trailer here as we'll probably learn more in the new year.

Cursemark

Hack, slash, and cast your way through a haunted kingdom brimming with secrets where no two builds are ever the same. As a cursed mage-knight you will unlock devastating spells, equip ability transforming runes, and reforge your curse on the path to victory or death in this fantasy action roguelite. Intense melee and spellcasting combat, near limitless build diversity, and dark mysteries to solve. Forge your path as you explore the Unknown Lands in Cursemark, a fantasy action roguelite.

Define your build and playstyle with runes that change how every ability works by integrating them into your attacks, spells, wards, and ultimates. Add chain lightning to your sword and burst enemies into poison clouds. Multiply your fireball spell and erupt ice pillars from the ground when you cast it. Blind enemies and heal yourself when they strike your ward. The possibilities feel endless. The Unknown Lands are vast, full of secret passages, hidden relics, and strange sights. The world unravels more and more with each run as you make new discoveries and solve riddles to unlock power and shortcuts. No map-markers, no hand-holding. Pathfinding is a part of your build as well. Discover permanent shrines and forges that expand your power and rune slots. Upgrade them for future runs and target the blessings best suited to your build as you grow in skill and knowledge.

