Cutiefly & Ribombee Debut In Pokémon GO Next Week

Here's what's happening in the new Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New release: Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids.

Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids. New Costumed Pokémon : We will see new Costumed Pokémon, including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny. Shiny-capable encounters: Pichu with Cherry Blossoms Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms Eevee with Cherry Blossoms Must be evolved to obtain a Shiny: Raichu with Cherry Blossoms Vaporeon with Cherry Blossoms Jolteon with Cherry Blossoms Flareon with Cherry Blossoms Espeon with Cherry Blossoms Umbreon with Cherry Blossoms Leafeon with Cherry Blossoms Glaceon with Cherry Blossoms Sylveon with Cherry Blossoms

: We will see new Costumed Pokémon, including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny. Wild spawns: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown.

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown. Field Research encounters: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown 2 KM Eggs: Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly.

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly. Raids: Tier One: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Cutiefly Tier Three: Chansey with a Flower Crown, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor Tier Five: Lugia Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Event bonus: Double Hatch Candy One-hour Lucky Eggs Half Egg Hatch distance when Eggs are placed in the incubator during the event Collection Challenge featuring XP, Stardust, Lucky Egg Happiny Hoodie as an Avatar Item in the shop

