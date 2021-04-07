Cyber-Noir Interrogator Silicon Dreams Will Release On April 20th

Indie developer and publisher Clockwork Bird has given Silicon Dreams a release date as it will drop on April 20th, 2021. Dipping a bit into parts of Blade Runner and Detroit: Become Human, you play the role of an android interrogator who is tasked with interviewing your own kind in an effort to find the truth behind crimes you're investigating. How will you go about getting the truth from people who are deceptive simply for being designed to not be able to emote when necessary? What tricks will you use to get them to talk? You can read about it more below and check out the latest trailer for the game as well.

It's 2065, and you are an interrogator-model android tasked with rooting out deviants among your own kind. You must probe for lies, monitor and exploit emotional spikes, earn the trust of your subjects, and make the final call: release, or destroy?

Interrogate: Investigate humans and androids in a corporate-controlled dystopian future where the lines between the real and the artificial have blurred to almost nothing. Research your subjects, choose your questions carefully, and probe for the truth, however dreadful it may be.

Manipulate: Monitor interviewees' emotions in real time – joy, sadness, anger, disgust, shock, and fear. Use this data to your advantage, intimidating, cajoling, or even befriending your subjects in order to to uncover more information.

Negotiate: Choose a side in the midst of a brewing conflict: lie to your superiors and spare deviant androids, or condemn them to secure your own survival within the corporation. There are no easy answers. Silicon Dreams has multiple endings depending on the choices you make. Each android could live or die by your words.