Cyberpunk 2077 Releases A New Night City Wire Gameplay Trailer

CD Projekt Red released a couple of videos this week for Cyberpunk 2077, chief among them being a new gameplay trailer. As we're basically sitting around counting down the days to the new December date, wondering if the game will get pushed back to 2021 any day now, the devs are at least putting out new content for us to enjoy. The latest comes in two forms with the aforementioned gameplay trailer, while they also released a different kind of highlight talking about the game's soundtrack. The company released an Original Score EP, featuring six tracks for a total of 22 minutes of music from the game, which you can listen to on multiple streaming services. So on top of the gameplay trailer which you can check out below, you can also get a behind-the-scenes chat with the company about the process behind making what is essentially a soundtrack to the future. Which has been done before, but not for this particular kind of future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City. Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth. Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.