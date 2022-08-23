Cyberpunk JPRG Jack Move Will Release In September

Developer So Romantic and publisher Hypetrain Digital announced that the cyberpunk JRPG Jack Move is coming out next month. With artwork and mechanics that will give you some throwback vibes, you'll play as a vigilante hacker who is turn-based fighting her way through a world of murder, hacking, and kidnapping after her father turns up missing. Will you be able to find him and right the wrongs out there with your skills? You'll find out on September 8th when the game comes to PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

Presented in gorgeous hi-bit pixel art, take on the role of Noa Solares, a vigilante hacker who's thrust into a quest to rescue her estranged father from the evil mega-corporation Monomind (it's always the evil corporations, isn't it?). Explore the many distinct areas of Monocity One that pay homage to sci-fi worlds like Ghost in the Shell and Blade Runner, from dingy alleyways to marketplaces where enemies lurk around every corner. Noa won't be alone though, as her best friend Ryder and her uncle Guin Blakely, an ex-corporate spy, will help her on her way.

Help Noa take down enemies in tactical turn-based battles using killer hacking software. Players can customize the software in their trusty Cyber Deck to switch roles mid-battle, balancing offense, defense, and more. Choosing which software to use is vital to combat and key to defeating the many enemy types. From street punks and gangsters, to mysterious secret agents and corporate overlords, each enemy has their own set of abilities in combat that can impact each encounter.