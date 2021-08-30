Cyberpunk Platformer Aeon Drive Is Arriving In Late September

Developer 2Awesome Studio and publisher Critical Reflex announced today that Aeon Drive will be coming out on PC and consoles in late September. This game will throw you through the wringer a little in a fun way as you're getting an action-platformer that throws a bit of speedrunning into the mixt! You can play as a solo player or up to four-player co-op, as you will sprint and dash through many areas of the city with all of the color and neon you could hope for in a game like this. You can check out the trailer below as the game will drop on September 30th on Steam, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation (both current and next-gen).

Rush through the cyberpunk landscapes of Neo Barcelona in Aeon Drive, an action-platformer with a speedrunning twist! Whether solo or with up to 4 friends, sprint and dash through many areas of the neon-infused city – and use your time and space-bending abilities to get ahead. Set in the neon-colored landscape of Neo Barcelona, Aeon Drive is an action platformer with a speedrunning twist. You'll play as Jackelyne, a young space ranger from another dimension. Desperately trying to get home, she crash-lands her spaceship into the middle of a bustling metropolis, Neo Barcelona. With the power sword, teleportation dagger and unique skill to control time, Jackelyne has to find all the Drive Cores to fix her ship – and save the city from impending doom. Run through time itself! Aeon Drive features a unique time-warping system that saves players the frustration of repetition and keeps the challenge fresh.

Teleport through lasers, spikes or saws, crouch-dash at the last moment to evade that incoming shot and run through 100 levels across several areas of Neo Barcelona!

Use Jackelyne's Power Sword, Teleportation Dagger and time-bending abilities in this action platformer with a speedrunning twist

Modern & retro looks come together in the game's pixel-art style!

Enjoy a dashing (get it?) vacation in a cyberpunk version of the tourist darling, Neo Barcelona!

Advanced scoring system that enables long term replayability!

Use Discord Integration and Global Leaderboards to compete against friends, as well as other players from all around the world!

Streaming mode – show everyone who the real speedster of Neo Barcelona is!

Real-time difficulty adjustment – collect time-warping devices and use them strategically!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aeon Drive – Official Developer Walkthrough | gamescom 2021 (https://youtu.be/hOHNNtK_O04)