Dana White "Couldn't Be More Excited" for Fans to Power Slap on Mobile

Get ready to slap the hell out of your opponents on iOS and Android, as Power Slap Mobile has been released for mobile platforms today.

Zynga has formed a new partnership with Dana White's Power Slap and mobile developer Rolic to release Power Slap Mobile, which is out right now. The game is a highly stylized and fictional take on the sport, with the release being timed to coincide with Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin. White narrates the game and features four athletes right now, including Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (Ron Bata); former Light Heavyweight champion Ayjay "Static" Hintz; Super Heavyweight Da Crazy Hawaiian (Koa Viernes); and Welterweight Champion Christapher "K.O. Chris" Thomas. More will be added in the future including Heavyweight Champion The Bell (Damien Dibbell) and Middleweight Champion John "The Machine" Davis.

The game will have you training your fighter to become one of the best to compete and then have you square up against an opponent to see whether or not you can truly become champ. We got a couple of quotes from the various parties about the new game below, along with the latest trailer, as the game is out right now on both iOS and Android.

"This new Power Slap game is absolutely incredible, and I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience it," said Dana White, Founder of Power Slap.

"Rollic, Zynga, and Take-Two did a phenomenal job bringing Power Slap to life in this mobile game," said Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap. "We expect the game to contribute to the growth of the sport for years to come."

"Rollic has firmly established itself as a pioneer in seamlessly integrating popular social and digital trends into gaming, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Dana White and Power Slap to bring this social media phenomenon to our global player base," said Burak Vardal, CEO of Rollic. "Our talented teams are excited to work with this caliber of IP and have created an immersive user experience that puts the spirit of the live events into our players' hands with the collaboration of Zynga's best-in-class IP base game launch expertise."

