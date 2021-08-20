DAP Trailer Reveals Puzzles, Horror, and Strategy Based Gameplay

Buckle up for the upcoming quirky horror debut of the Australian indie duo known as Melting Parrott with the upcoming game Dap.

Having just revealed the first gameplay trailer for Dap, the game promises an exciting balance of genres and gameplay concepts for players – with elements that incorporate horror, survival, strategy, and puzzle mechanics, all in the name of making Dap something fresh, yet familiar and well-rounded. The game has an 8-Bit appearance to the horror spectacle, taking a retro feel for the horror atmosphere, and is currently aiming for a release on Steam in Q3 of 2021. For a first look at the trailer and the added features of Dap, check out the game's incentives included below.

Check out the trailer for the gameplay below, along with some of the features you can look forward to!

Recruit and protect a herd of adorable Daps, working together to battle spine-chilling creatures and solve puzzles.

Explore a lushly atmospheric pixelated world, guiding your Daps through alien environments and alternate realities.

Encounter otherworldly horrors and transcendent beings, slowly uncovering the truth behind the forest's corruption.

Scavenge and craft to survive the deadly infection.

Grow a garden in the spirit world and tend to it between the levels.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dap Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/iYmXKz4GY9s)

The game's official synopsis explains, "In Dap, players must guide a group of tiny creatures known as 'Daps' through a hostile and corrupted world. The more Daps they gather, the stronger the pack will become, allowing them to fight otherworldly horrors, unlock new areas, and work as a group to solve puzzles. But the sinister infection that's taking over the forest can affect the Daps too – turning them into twisted, monstrous versions of themselves. Players must move carefully, or else the pack will turn savagely on itself."

