Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Wobbuffet Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the New Year's Event currently running in Pokémon GO where Wobbuffet is wearing a party hat, let's delve into this species' lore.

Dex entry number 202, Wobbuffet is a pure Psychic-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has, bar none, the most hilarious gender difference in the game: the male Wobbuffet is pictured above, while the female has pink lips that resemble lipstick. Referred to as the "Patient Pokémon," this is what Wobbuffet's Dex entry says:

If two or more Wobbuffet meet, they will turn competitive and try to outdo each other's endurance. However, they may try to see which one cna endure the longest without food. Trainers need to beware of this habit.

While Wobbuffet gained true popularity in the Pokémon anime, which we'll get into below, it was first introduced in Generation Two in the Pokémon Gold & Silver games where it could be found in the Dark Cave. Its pre-evolution, Wynaut, was introduced in Generation Three, turning Wobbuffet into a second-stage Pokémon.

For fans of the anime, Wobbuffet is one of the most prominently featured Pokémon. Team Rocket's Jessie has a Wobbuffet, which is known for breaking out of its Pokéball. Wobbuffet has remained one of the most iconic species overall due to its role in the series. It even left the show for some time, as most of Team Rocket's companions eventually do, but then came back and currently accompanies Jessie in the Pokémon Journeys anime.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Wobbuffet:

Gold: It hates light and shock. If attacked, it inflates its body to pump up its counterstrike.

Silver: To keep its pitch-black tail hidden, it lives quietly in the darkness. It is never the first to attack.

Sapphire: Wobbuffet does nothing but endures attacks – it won't attack on its own. However, it won't endure an attack on its tail. When that happens, the Pokémon will try to take the foe with it using Destiny Bond.

Emerald: Usually docile, a Wobbuffet strikes back ferociously if its black tail is attacked. It makes its lair in caves where it waits for nightfall.

Diamond/Pearl: It desperately tries to keep its black tail hidden. It is said to be proof the tail hides a secret.