DarKnot Announced For October's Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher DarKnot team announced their self-titled game, DarKnot, will be at Steam Next Fest in October. While the game doesn't;t have a window for when it will come to Early Access yet, let alone be released, the team will be bringing a free demo for the game to the event for you to try out. You can check out the latest trailer below as we wait to find out more about how it plays.

The DarKnot world is gloomy, and terrifying. You have been abandoned, left alone, and you'll have to face death in this endless labyrinth. Challenge yourself, but try not to succumb to insanity in the process! The game will set you into a labyrinth made from the streets of a huge city. They seem deceptively calm at first but the truth is much more dark than that, they will become dangerous and deadly in a short matter of time. You have no recollection of this world or even of yourself. Where are you? Who are you? Will you become a part of DarKnot, resist it, or find your own way? How far will you go to save yourself, and to save your teammates?

Explore the vast world of DarKnot to your heart's content, and experience true survival. How to deal with your opponents is your choice, plan your own strategies accordingly. You can return to DarKnot on another playthrough, and your fate will be different each time. You can play the game the way you want, according to your 'modus vivendi', so to speak: