Dauntless Launches Frost Escalation With Latest Update

Phoenix Labs unleashed a brand new update into Dauntless this week as Frost Escalation has been added along with a new Hunt Pass. The technical name being 1.5.3 adds in a ton of new content along with the new Realm of Ice Hunt Pass, as well as a new threat for Slayers to face off against in the Urska. We got the details below as the update is ready to be downloaded right now.

URSKA: Frost Escalation's keystone Behemoth is the Urska — a nightmare pried from the pages of Skaldish legend. Collect Urska parts in Frost Escalation to forge new legendary weapons and armour. These powerful frost pieces come with a new legendary ability (for weapons) and a new perk (for armour). You can also unlock a full cosmetic variant set through the Frost Escalation talent tree.

REALM OF ICE HUNT PASS: February 4 also launches a new Dauntless Hunt Pass: Realm of Ice. Upgrade to Elite to unlock access to two sets of otherworldly armour: the Frost Shaper (level 1) and the Paladin of Vylmark (level 50). Inspired by the iridescent lights of the polar aurora, these pieces will shine in any collection.

February 4 also launches a new Dauntless Hunt Pass: Realm of Ice. Upgrade to Elite to unlock access to two sets of otherworldly armour: the Frost Shaper (level 1) and the Paladin of Vylmark (level 50). Inspired by the iridescent lights of the polar aurora, these pieces will shine in any collection. NEW RUMOURS: Talk to Honest Ozz and discover two brand new rumours. Don the heat of the sun itself by unlocking the Searing Dawn helmet skin from "A Vision of Fire." If the darkness of night is more your style, complete the "Shadow Boxing" rumour for the Thorns of Dusk strikers skin.